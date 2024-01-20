Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

