CIBC Cuts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.15.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.3 %

FRU stock opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$16.32.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

