CIBC Cuts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$26.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.05.
MEG Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5604752 earnings per share for the current year.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
