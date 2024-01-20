Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $210,632.96 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

