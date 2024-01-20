Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$514.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.62. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.48 and a one year high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$471.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.7901701 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

