Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

