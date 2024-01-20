Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.94

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.94 and traded as high as $27.87. Citi Trends shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 23,477 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRN

Citi Trends Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Citi Trends

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,595,465.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $49,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,595,465.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,300 shares of company stock worth $1,784,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citi Trends by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 94,943 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 17.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 64.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.