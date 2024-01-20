Citigroup Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $76.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

WNS Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $5,081,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,148,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

