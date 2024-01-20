Citigroup Raises Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $36.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

