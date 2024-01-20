CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 6.8%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 13,646,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 24,257,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.