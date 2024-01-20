CNB Bank Acquires 323 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 6.0 %

PYPL stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,264,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

