CNB Bank Acquires 343 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 50,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,361. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

