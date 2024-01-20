CNB Bank Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CNB Bank cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $101.78. 8,517,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

