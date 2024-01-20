CNB Bank Has $2.05 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

PM stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.32. 5,893,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,210. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.