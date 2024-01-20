CNB Bank Has $2.05 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %
PM stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.32. 5,893,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,210. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
