CNB Bank Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CNB Bank boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Up 1.4 %

MSCI traded up $7.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $553.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,235. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

