CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

Cintas stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $599.05. The stock had a trading volume of 314,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,870. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.20.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.