CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 18,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.95 and its 200 day moving average is $514.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.