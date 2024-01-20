CNB Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 0.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. 1,202,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

