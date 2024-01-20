CNB Bank Sells 849 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,263.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average of $222.91. The firm has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $239.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

