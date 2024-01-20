CNB Bank Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $107.87. 5,702,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,095. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

