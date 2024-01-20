CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.08. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

