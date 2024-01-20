Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

