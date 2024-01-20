Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

