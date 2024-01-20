Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

NYSE SPGI opened at $441.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

