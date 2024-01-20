Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,788,443.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

MPWR stock opened at $631.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

