Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.45 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

