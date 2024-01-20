Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $146.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

