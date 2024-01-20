Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 13.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.