Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 296.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $463.45 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

