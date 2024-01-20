Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,841 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,612,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,077,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.