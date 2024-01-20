Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,868 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $33.48 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.