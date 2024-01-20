Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $172.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $172.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

