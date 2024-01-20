Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 110,139 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,139 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,707,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 155,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $27.61.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.