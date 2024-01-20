Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $253.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

