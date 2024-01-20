Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 76,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTWO opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

