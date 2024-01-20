Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $281.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.30 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,697,095.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,697,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $273,403,451 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

