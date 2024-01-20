Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

