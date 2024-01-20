Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $482.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.21.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

