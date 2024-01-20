Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of F opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.