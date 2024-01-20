Comparing Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) & Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellway and Century Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 21.75 Century Communities $4.51 billion 0.62 $525.13 million $7.69 11.51

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 6.75% 11.55% 6.68%

Dividends

Bellway pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Century Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bellway pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Communities pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Century Communities has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Century Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bellway and Century Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 1 1 0 2.50 Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

Century Communities has a consensus price target of $86.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Century Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Bellway.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Bellway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Communities beats Bellway on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

