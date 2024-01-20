Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Conduent Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Conduent’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

