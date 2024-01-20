Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $240,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.