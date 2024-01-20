Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

NYSE:LW opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

