Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,106,000 after purchasing an additional 190,213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 374,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 337,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $59.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

