Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 253 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after buying an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

