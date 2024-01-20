Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 286 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.55 and a 52-week high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

