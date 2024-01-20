Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 348,110 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348,110 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 64.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $53.08 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

