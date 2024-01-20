Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 419 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

ICE opened at $126.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

