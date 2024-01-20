CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.
CONMED Stock Performance
CNMD stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. CONMED has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. Analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
