CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. CONMED has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. Analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

