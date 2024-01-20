Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,145. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.



